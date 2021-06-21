First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.00.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

