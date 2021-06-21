First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $240.14 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Franco-Nevada worth $240,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 44,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

