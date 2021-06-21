First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $522.86 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,566,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,580 shares during the quarter. Teradata comprises approximately 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Teradata worth $522,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,227 shares of company stock worth $600,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

TDC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. 6,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,673. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 451.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.57.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.