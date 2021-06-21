First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $53.20 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574,898 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $53,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.65.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

