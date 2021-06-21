First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $639.62 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil makes up approximately 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.60% of Imperial Oil worth $639,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Imperial Oil by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,693. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.