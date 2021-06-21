First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 821,293 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Royal Gold worth $374,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $9,094,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.34. 10,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

