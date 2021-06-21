First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,933 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of HCA Healthcare worth $424,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $6.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

