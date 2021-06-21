First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

