FLIP (FLP) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. FLIP has a market cap of $231,337.32 and $180.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLIP has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00644551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

