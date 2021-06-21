Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

