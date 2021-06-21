Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $35.31.
Flywire Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.