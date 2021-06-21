Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

