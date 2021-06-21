Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.