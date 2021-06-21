Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

