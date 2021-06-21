FOAM (FOAM) Trading Down 30.4% This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $123,270.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FOAM has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00656257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00079115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039621 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,563,683 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.