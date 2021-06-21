Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 5,794 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14. Dyadic International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.85.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

