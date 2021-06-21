Forefront Analytics LLC Invests $238,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $147.86. 24,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,564. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

