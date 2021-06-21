Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 128,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 70,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 93,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $39.55. 1,532,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,742,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $338.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

