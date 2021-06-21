Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $463.76. 9,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,462. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.47. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.