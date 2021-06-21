Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post sales of $217.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.40 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $211.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $906.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.47 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

