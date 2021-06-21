Gemini Dollar Price Down 1.4% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $202.15 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 204,602,453 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

