Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $55.18

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.18, but opened at $56.90. Genesco shares last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 595 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Genesco’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genesco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

