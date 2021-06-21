Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 96.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 19.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 31.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

