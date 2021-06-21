Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,723 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Lincoln National worth $196,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

