Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 353,062 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $203,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after acquiring an additional 405,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.