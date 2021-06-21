Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 43,927 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Cboe Global Markets worth $186,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

