Geode Capital Management LLC Has $181.39 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $181,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $19.82 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

