Geode Capital Management LLC Has $193.43 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $193,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,688 shares of company stock valued at $30,328,567. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $502.35 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.32. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

