Geode Capital Management LLC Has $228.07 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Quanta Services worth $228,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $7,202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

PWR stock opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

