GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,250 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.81 ($20.31).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,423.04 ($18.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,354.58. The company has a market capitalization of £71.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

