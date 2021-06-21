Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 387,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

