GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.78. 11,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

