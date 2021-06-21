GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.30. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

