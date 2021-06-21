GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

