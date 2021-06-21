GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $79.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,546.68. 87,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,496. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

