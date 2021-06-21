GoldFund Achieves Market Cap of $243,890.83 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 121.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $243,890.83 and $15.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007785 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000261 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

