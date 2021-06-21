GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $79,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,388,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.