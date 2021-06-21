Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 142.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

