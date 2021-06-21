Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.