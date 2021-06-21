Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,959 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $19.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.