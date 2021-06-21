Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.