Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 838.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of UMB Financial worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $88.57 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.