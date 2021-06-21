Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 77,300 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 160.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,192. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

