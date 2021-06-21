Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Movado Group worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 185,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 160,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 167,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.50.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,749 shares of company stock worth $1,347,870 in the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

