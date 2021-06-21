Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 263,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,659,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 664,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,549,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $100.71 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

