Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $201,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GPK stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

