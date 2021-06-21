Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

