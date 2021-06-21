Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $112.56 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -351.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

