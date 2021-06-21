Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

