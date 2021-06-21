Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Robert Gray Purchases 2,000 Shares

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Robert Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HJLI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.94. 58,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

