Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) versus Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Head to Head Contrast

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hanesbrands and Digital Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 3 4 1 2.75 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanesbrands presently has a consensus target price of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanesbrands and Digital Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.66 billion 0.96 -$75.58 million $1.45 12.59 Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Brands Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanesbrands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hanesbrands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands -4.83% 71.51% 8.15% Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. Hanesbrands Inc. provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, DKNY, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, DIM, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Abanderado, Shock Absorber, Zorba, Explorer, Sol y Oro, and Bellinda brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. As of January 2, 2021, it operated 245 retail and direct outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 757 retail and outlet stores internationally. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and Brazil. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

